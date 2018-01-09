Image copyright Google Image caption Rubislaw Quarry was credited with giving Aberdeen its Granite City name

A businessman behind plans for a granite heritage centre overlooking Aberdeen's famous Rubislaw Quarry has seen a tribunal rule against him.

A five-day Lands Tribunal for Scotland hearing was held last November into Hugh Black's application to vary title conditions at the site to allow the project to go ahead.

It confirmed Mr Black's application had failed.

He has six weeks in which to lodge an appeal at the Court of Session.

Canadian developer Carttera wants to build 300 flats - looking like blocks of granite - as well as a gym and bistro on the edge of the site.

Millions of tonnes of granite were excavated from the quarry, which closed in 1971 and is now filled with water.