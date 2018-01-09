NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Woman hit by van in Stonehaven car park

  • 9 January 2018
Market Square, Stonehaven Image copyright Google
Image caption The woman was struck in the car park in Stonehaven's Market Square

A woman has been taken to hospital after being struck by a van in Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire.

The incident happened at about 16:30 in the town's Market Square car park.

Police said her injuries were not life-threatening.

