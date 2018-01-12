Image copyright Paul Campbell

The annual Burning of the Clavie event has been held at Burghead in Moray.

The event - which dates back to at least the 1750s - sees the clavie, which is a half-cask filled with wood shavings and tar, set alight.

The elected Clavie King and his helpers parade the burning barrel through the streets before it becomes a fire beacon on a nearby hill.

Getting of a piece of the clavie is said to bring good luck for the year.

All images are copyrighted to Paul Campbell.