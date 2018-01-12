More First Aberdeen and Unite talks after bus pay deal rejected
More talks are to be held between First Aberdeen and union representatives after members rejected a pay deal.
The proposals would see changes to rates of pay, holiday entitlement and working hours.
Unite the union, which has threatened industrial action over the issue, consulted its members this week.
First Aberdeen said it was disappointed the package had been rejected, having argued it was "crucial" the company revised its operational costs.
The talks are scheduled for next week.