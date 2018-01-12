Police are appealing for witnesses after a 4x4 mounted a pavement in Aberdeen and almost struck a youth.

The incident happened in Invercauld Road in Mastrick at about 17:30 on Thursday.

The vehicle, described as large and silver with tinted windows, mounted the pavement close to a group of youths.

The driver was described as a thin man aged 30-40, with brown hair and a local accent. Police Scotland said the road was busy.