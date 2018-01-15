NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Two men treated after fire breaks out in Ellon home

  • 15 January 2018

Two men have been treated for smoke inhalation following a fire at a property in Ellon.

Emergency services were called to the property in the town's Station Road at about 19:30 on Sunday.

The fire, which broke out in the first-floor living room, was described as "well developed".

The two men were treated by ambulance crews.

