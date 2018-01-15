Image copyright Police Scotland

A 90-year-old man has gone missing in Aberdeenshire.

William Ritchie was last seen on Friday when he left his home in Fraserburgh.

He is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, of slim build, with short, grey hair.

Police Scotland, who have appealed for sightings of Mr Ritchie, said it was not known what he was wearing. He was described as a keen walker, often seen walking around Fraserburgh.