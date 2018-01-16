A child has been injured after an incident involving a playground wall at a school in Aberdeen.

It happened at St Joseph's Primary School in Queen's Road at about 09:00. It is though something fell from the wall.

An 11-year-old boy was hurt but his injuries were not life-threatening. He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where relatives are with him.

A cordon has been put in place and fire crews have been making the area safe.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Officers were called to a report of an injured child at St Joseph's Primary School.

"The 11-year-old boy was injured in the playground of the school.

"Officers will be liaising with Aberdeen City Council and the Health and Safety Executive regarding the incident."