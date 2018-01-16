NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

One injured in Lerwick road crash

  • 16 January 2018
Crash scene

One person is understood to have been injured after a crash which closed a main road in Shetland.

The accident - believed to involve a pedestrian - happened at North Road, at the turn off to the Gremista industrial estate and Shetland College, on Tuesday morning.

Diversions were put in place but the road later reopened.

Related Topics