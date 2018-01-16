One injured in Lerwick road crash
- 16 January 2018
One person is understood to have been injured after a crash which closed a main road in Shetland.
The accident - believed to involve a pedestrian - happened at North Road, at the turn off to the Gremista industrial estate and Shetland College, on Tuesday morning.
Diversions were put in place but the road later reopened.