A police dog handler involved in a crash which saw a Labrador die has been reported to the Crown Office.

The crash happened on the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road at Auchiries, Longhaven, in February last year.

George Shearer was left injured after the two-vehicle crash. Police dog Sam was put down following complications after surgery.

The Crown Office said the Criminal Allegations Against the Police Division had received notice of allegations.

A spokesman said: "The allegations are presently under consideration by CAAP-D."