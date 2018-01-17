Serious Shetland crash victim flown to Aberdeen for treatment
- 17 January 2018
A pedestrian injured in a road accident in Shetland has been flown by air ambulance to Aberdeen for treatment.
The 59-year-old man was hurt on the outskirts of Lerwick as he crossed the main road near the turn off to Gremista on Tuesday morning.
His condition was described as serious but stable.
Police investigations in the collision are ongoing.