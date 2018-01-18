Burghead Primary in Moray forced to close by stomach bug
- 18 January 2018
A primary school in Moray has been forced to close after nearly a third of its pupils were affected by a stomach bug.
Burghead Primary will be closed on Thursday and Friday, to allow a deep clean to take place.
Moray Council said 32 children from the school - which has a roll of 110 - had fallen ill, as well as several members of staff.
The school is expected to reopen on Monday.