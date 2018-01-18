A long-established Aberdeen entertainment venue has closed its doors, citing financial difficulties.

SKA Leisure said The Boardwalk - which features The House of Fun - on the beach promenade would not be fulfilling any of its bookings.

A total of 17 staff have been told they will receive this month's wages.

All booking deposits are expected to be paid back. Director Kevan Codona thanked customers and apologised for any inconvenience.

He said a meeting would take place next week about whether to declare insolvency or enter administration.