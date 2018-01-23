A woman found guilty of attempting to murder her husband in Aberdeenshire has been given 300 hours of community service after he asked for leniency.

Grace Fullerton, 61, was found guilty of stabbing husband Iain in Brimmond Crescent in Westhill in June 2016.

He wrote to the court: "I beg that the court returns Grace to me so we can try to re-build our lives together".

At the High Court in Edinburgh, Lord Ericht said she had led a "respectable life".

The judge said it was a "highly exceptional" case.

Prison no benefit

Fullerton had earlier been found guilty of attempting to murder her husband after an incident at the family home.

Lord Ericht told Fullerton that in most circumstances the appropriate punishment could only be a custodial sentence.

However, he said he took into account she was suffering "mental health difficulties", and also considered a letter from her husband.

It said: "I am the victim of the crime that Grace has been found guilty of, and as such I want to make it very clear, in the strongest terms, that I do not wish Grace to suffer a prison sentence.

"I would feel more pain, should this happen, than I felt during the original incident. It would feel as though I have been hurt all over again. A prison sentence will not benefit anyone."

Lord Ericht said: "I impose a Community Payback Order with conditions of 300 hours unpaid work within 12 months, supervision for three years and a requirement to conform to the directions of the supervising officer as to engagement with psychiatric treatment."