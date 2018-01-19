Sainsbury's in Aberdeen evacuated over suspicious package
- 19 January 2018
An Aberdeen supermarket has been evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious package.
The alarm was raised at Sainsbury's at Garthdee shortly before 09:00.
Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene.