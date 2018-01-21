Police target drivers in pensioner hunt

Image copyright Police Scotland

Police looking for a 90-year-old man missing from home for a week will target drivers and shoppers in Fraserburgh later.

William Ritchie was last seen on 12 January and reported missing by concerned neighbours two days later.

An operation including search dogs, divers and a police helicopter has so far failed to find any trace of him.

Officers looking for Mr Ritchie will stop and speak to drivers in Boothby Road, where he regularly walked.

They will also hand out leaflets with his photo and description, and are putting up posters at the town's Asda store as well as pubs and churches.

On Friday, police released CCTV of what Mr Ritchie may have been wearing when he disappeared.

He is 5ft 7in and slim with short grey hair and usually wears a long dark waterproof coat and a flat cap.