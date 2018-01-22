Luring Australian nurses to Aberdeen hailed success
- 22 January 2018
A recruitment drive to bring nurses to the north east of Scotland from Australia has been hailed as a success.
NHS Grampian spent £20,000 last year to send a delegation down under to sell the idea of a move to both qualified and student nurses.
It has now been revealed 49 have now been offered jobs.
And up to 114 more newly-qualified nurses could also move after finishing their training period.