Pedestrian dies after Lerwick accident
- 22 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A pedestrian badly injured in a Shetland road accident has died in hospital.
Martin Gray, 59, of Lerwick, was hurt at North Road, at the turn off to the Gremista industrial estate and Shetland College, on 16 January.
He was originally treated in Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick before being airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
However Police Scotland said he died at the weekend. The collision involved a silver Mini.
Police are appealing for witnesses.