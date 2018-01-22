Image copyright PA

The ferry operator Northlink has said it is replacing plastic straws with paper ones on all its sailings in an effort to tackle plastic pollution in seas and on beaches.

The firm is also looking at replacing plastic bags, cold drinks cups and ramekin dishes with paper ones.

Sachets of sauce will also be replaced with pump action containers.

Last week Western Isles' Comhairle nan Eilean Siar pledged to go plastic straw-free.

MSP Kate Forbes said it was the first Scottish council to make the commitment.

In a statement on its Facebook page, Northlink, which runs ferries to and from the Northern Isles, said: "We look forward to working with local wholesalers for eco-friendly alternatives."

Last month, a Scottish village became plastic straw-free after a campaign by school pupils.

Ullapool is believed to be the first village in the UK to halt their use in all bars, restaurants and cafes.