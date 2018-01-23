Image copyright Aberdeen FC Image caption The proposed new stadium is opposed by some people living nearby

Aberdeen FC's bid for a new stadium has been backed by planners, it is understood.

The plans for the £50m stadium and training facilities at Kingsford, near Westhill, were put on hold in October.

Council planners are now understood to have recommended the project for approval. Aberdeen City Council is due to rule on the plans on Monday.

The club says the new facilities are vital to its future. However, objectors want Aberdeen FC to look elsewhere.