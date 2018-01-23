Image caption Michael McLean died after an incident in 2015

A man is to stand trial accused of killing a teenager while they were working at an oil company.

Dean Reynolds, 23, is accused of "culpably and recklessly operating a cable spooler machine" at Denholm MacNamee in Inverurie in 2015.

It is alleged he caused it to rotate while 17-year-old Michael McLean was inside the drum. He died from his injuries six days later.

Mr Reynolds lodged a plea of not guilty at the High Court in Glasgow.

The 23-year-old, from Keith, Moray, faces an alternative charge of breaching Health and Safety guidelines as an employee at the firm.

He faces a second charge of attempting to pervert the ends of justice by, believing that police may want to examine footwear worn by him, discarding two pairs of work boots which he owned.

Lord Mulholland set a trial for May and continued bail.