Death of man in Stonehaven investigated by police
- 23 January 2018
The death of a 32-year-old man in Stonehaven is being investigated by police.
He was found in a property in the Dunnottar Avenue area of the town on Tuesday morning.
A second man, aged 35, was taken to hospital where he was receiving treatment.
Police Scotland said there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances. It is being treated as an isolated incident.