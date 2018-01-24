NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Police plea as boy, 15, goes missing in Aberdeen

  • 24 January 2018
Zain Shah Image copyright Police Scotland

Police have appealed for sightings of a 15-year-old boy who has gone missing in Aberdeen.

Zain Shah was last seen by family members at about 20:00 on Tuesday in the Sheddocksley area of the city.

Police Scotland said he is described as being 5ft tall, of slim build, with short black hair.

He is believed to have a black rucksack with him.

