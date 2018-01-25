Boy, 14, charged after Meldrum Academy fire
- 25 January 2018
A 14-year-old boy has been charged after a fire caused "significant" damage to an Aberdeenshire school.
The incident happened at Meldrum Academy on Monday afternoon.
Police Scotland said a "high four-figure sum of damage" was caused to a toilet area.
The teenager will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.