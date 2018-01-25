Drugs worth almost £130,000 recovered in Aberdeen
- 25 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Drugs with an estimated street value of almost £130,000 have been seized in Aberdeen city centre.
Police Scotland said heroin and cocaine were recovered in the Guild street area on Wednesday.
A 37-year-old man from London has been charged in connection with the discovery.
He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.