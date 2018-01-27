Image copyright Alan O'Dowd/Geograph

A major search is under way for a hillwalker who has been missing overnight in the Grampians.

Mountain rescue teams from Braemar and Aberdeen along with police and a coastguard helicopter are looking for the 65-year-old man who has gone missing in the Lochnagar area.

Braemar Mountain Rescue Team said the operation was challenging at high levels with blizzard conditions.

The man was reported missing at 19:30 on Friday after failing to return.

Image copyright Rob Glendinning Image caption The helicopter crew was hampered by bad weather

The bad weather hampered the rescue helicopter which had to wait at Ballater for the weather to clear at one point during the night.

The rescue teams reconvened at 07:00 to continue the search operation at first light.