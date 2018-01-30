Image copyright PA

People dressed as Vikings will take to the streets of Lerwick later as part of the annual Up Helly Aa festival.

The festival of fire, held on the last Tuesday in January, remembers the Vikings who used to rule the Shetland islands 1,000 years ago.

Warriors parade through the streets by torchlight as visitors from across the world gather to watch the spectacle.

The day culminates with the dramatic burning of a replica Viking long ship at King George V Playing Fields.

In recognition of the island's heritage, a band of latter-day Viking warriors known as the Jarl Squad lead the procession towards the burning site.

Preparations begin as early as February to design and produce the Viking outfits for the Guizer Jarl (Chief Guizer) and his squad.

Local volunteers have built the boat and produced more than 1,000 torches.

The community event is funded by the donations from local businesses and run by volunteers.

The procession of guizers through the streets of Lerwick

The event is one of ten fire festivals held across Shetland.

To become a guizer, participants must have been a resident in Shetland for five years before they can take part in a squad and the procession.

Promotion to Guizer Jarl is only open to committee members who have served for 16 years or more.

In recent years female guizers have been admitted to squads on other islands. But Lerwick has yet to feature women in its squad.

Following the day-long celebration, Wednesday is a public holiday throughout Shetland.