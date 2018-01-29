A former youth football coach from Aberdeenshire has been jailed for abusing boys in his care in the 1980s and 90s.

Ian Jolly, 70, had earlier admitted seven offences against four boys when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The court heard the abuse came to light when one of his victims saw publicity about investigations into alleged cases of abuse in football.

Jolly, who has been living in Edinburgh, was jailed for 27 months.

He abused one of the boys over a three year period from 1987, and indecently assaulted, exposed himself to, or performed sex acts in front of, three others, the court heard.

After the sentencing, Andy Shanks, Procurator Fiscal for Grampian, Highlands and Islands, said: "Ian Jolly committed a number of serious sexual offences against boys.

"Although these crimes took place decades ago, this case, and others like it, show that justice can be achieved after many years.

"We strongly encourage anyone who has been a victim of any such offences to report this to the police, even after a significant passage of time."