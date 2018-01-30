Image copyright Aberdeen FC

The convenor of Aberdeen City Council's planning committee has claimed she has been denied access to a key report into Aberdeen FC's stadium bid.

Councillors approved the £50m stadium and training facilities at Kingsford, near Westhill, on Monday.

Marie Boulton claims she has not been allowed to see a report by officials in October that initially recommended refusal.

Aberdeen City Council has been asked for comment.

Independent Ms Boulton moved to have the project rejected at a meeting of the local authority on Monday.

However, it was given the go-ahead by 32 votes to 9.

'Entitled to access'

Planning officials recommended it be approved with conditions.

Ms Boulton said: "I did request the papers but I was declined, which for me was unacceptable.

"I am entitled to access these documents.

"The matter will be pursued. To give people confidence we have to be transparent."

Aberdeen FC welcomed the council decision, but the No Kingsford Stadium protest group said they would pursue a judicial review.

Aberdeenshire Council had earlier objected to the plans.

It has been claimed the stadium and training ground would create more than 400 jobs and bring millions of pounds into the local economy.

Objections have been raised on grounds including potential traffic issues and loss of green belt land.