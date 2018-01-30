Three men caught with drugs worth more than £100,000 in Aberdeen have been jailed.

Mark Simpson, 47, Steven Vidgen, 38, and Lee Wallace, 39, admitted being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Simpson was sentenced to for eight-and-a-half years in prison.

Wallace and Vidgen received sentences of six-and-a-half years and five-and-a-half years respectively.

Police raided a property on Hutcheon Court on 22 July, 2016, and arrested the men.

The arrests followed a surveillance operation which recorded Vidgen and Wallace selling drugs at a city park.