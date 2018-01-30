Image copyright PA

A man has been charged in connection with firearms licence offences after a shotgun was allegedly used to relight a flare on a North Sea platform.

The incident happened on Total's Elgin platform, 150 miles (241km) east of Aberdeen, on 26 December.

The platform had been shut down following a leak in the Forties pipeline.

Police Scotland said a 50-year-old man had been charged. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

In a statement, Total said: "The company will continue to give all information and support to this investigation into firearms licenses for flare ignition guns that are used as a backup system for flare ignition and in offshore operations."