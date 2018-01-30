NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Multiple vehicles on fire at Aberdeen's Denburn car park

  • 30 January 2018
Firefighters at scene

"Multiple" vehicles are on fire at an Aberdeen car park.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said several crews had been called to the Denburn car park in the city centre.

Breathing apparatus is being used.

The alarm was raised shortly after 16:00.

Related Topics