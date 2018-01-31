Boy, 13, arrested after Aberdeen car park fire
- 31 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenager has been arrested in connection with a fire in an Aberdeen car park.
The blaze started at Denburn multi-storey car park in Spa Street just after 16:00 on Tuesday.
A total of six cars were damaged in the fire which saw neighbouring streets closed off for several hours.
Police Scotland have confirmed a 13-year-old male has been arrested in relation to alleged wilful fire-raising.