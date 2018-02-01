Police car involved in collision in Aberdeen
A police car has been involved in a crash in Aberdeen as it responded to an incident.
The vehicle was involved in the two-vehicle collision on Tillydrone Road, at the junction with St Machar Drive, at about 08:20.
Police Scotland said no-one was injured as a result.
A spokesperson said: "Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances."