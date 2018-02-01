Aberdeen City Council postpones budget decision meeting
Councillors in Aberdeen have agreed to postpone a meeting to decide the council's budget for the next financial year.
A meeting was set for the 19 February.
However it is expected a revised settlement letter from the Scottish government will not be available until 1 March.
The meeting will now take place on 6 March.