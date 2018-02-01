NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Aberdeen City Council postpones budget decision meeting

  • 1 February 2018
Aberdeen City Council

Councillors in Aberdeen have agreed to postpone a meeting to decide the council's budget for the next financial year.

A meeting was set for the 19 February.

However it is expected a revised settlement letter from the Scottish government will not be available until 1 March.

The meeting will now take place on 6 March.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites