An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a spate of incidents across the north east, including damage caused to a police car in Aberdeen.

The vehicle's windows were smashed in an incident in Glenhome Gardens.

It followed a break-in at a commercial premises at Murcar industrial estate on Thursday.

Police said the man's arrest also related to an incident in Peterhead. Inquiries are continuing.

Det Insp David Howieson, who has been leading the investigation, said: "I would like to thank the numerous members of the public who have been in contact today with potential sightings and information which has been crucial to our investigation.

"Our inquiries are continuing and I would urge anyone with information they think could help to contact Police - it is not too late to get in touch."