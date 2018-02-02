Four sheep dead after Buckie farm dog attack
Four sheep have died and several others were injured after a dog attack at a farm in Moray.
The sheep worrying incident happened in the Drybridge area of Buckie between Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon.
Police said the sheep were likely pregnant and preparing to give birth to lambs.
Insp Neil Campbell urged dog owners to ensure their pets were kept under close control.