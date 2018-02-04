NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Two injured after being hit by car in Aberdeen

  • 4 February 2018
Police at scene
Image caption The accident happened in King Street near Regent Walk

Two people have been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in King Street in Aberdeen.

The incident happened at about 12:15 near Regent walk.

Police have confirmed a man and a woman have been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

King Street is currently closed between Orchard Street and Regent Walk.

