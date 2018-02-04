Man charged after police car damaged in Aberdeen
- 4 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An 18-year-old man arrested in connection with a spate of incidents across the north east has now been charged.
The windows of a police car were smashed in an incident in Glenhome Gardens.
It followed a break-in at a commercial premises at Murcar industrial estate on Thursday.
Police had said the man's arrest also related to an incident in Peterhead. He is due to appear in court on Monday.