Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Brian McKandie was found dead in 2016

A 24-year-old man has gone on trial accused of murdering a 67-year-old man in his Aberdeenshire home.

Brian McKandie was found dead at his cottage at Badenscoth, near Rothienorman, in March 2016.

Steven Sidebottom denied murder when he appeared at the High Court in Aberdeen.

Mr Sidebottom is alleged to have struck Mr McKandie with an unidentified implement, dragged and murdered him, and robbed him at Fairview Cottages on 11 March, 2016.

The trial, before Lord Arthurson, is expected to last several weeks.