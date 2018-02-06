Convicted wife killer Nat Fraser has had six months added to his life sentence after being caught with a mobile phone in prison.

Fraser, 59, was jailed for a minimum of 17 years in 2012 after being found guilty for the second time of murdering his estranged wife Arlene in 1998.

Fraser denied being behind the disappearance of his wife, 33, from Elgin, Moray. Her body was never found.

He admitted the phone offence, his second such conviction.

Livingston Sheriff Court heard he had borrowed the phone at HMP Addiewell in West Lothian to keep in touch with his mother last year.

Mrs Fraser was last seen on 28 April, 1998, after waving her two children off to school.

Her disappearance became one of the biggest ever investigations for Grampian Police.