Two more men have appeared in court charged with attempted murder after an incident involving a police car in Aberdeen.

The incident, which saw windows left smashed, happened in Glenhome Gardens last week.

Dale MacKintosh, 28, and Martin Youngson, 29, both of Aberdeen, appeared at the city's sheriff court.

They made no plea to charges including attempted murder and theft by housebreaking.

Both men were remanded in custody.

Jordan Buchan, 18, previously appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged in connection with the incident.