Two men and a woman have been charged after heroin with an estimated street value of about £20,000 was seized in Lerwick.

Other quantities of Class A and B drugs were also recovered during police searches at homes across Shetland.

Two men, aged 37 and 30, and a woman aged 39, will appear at Lerwick Sheriff Court at a later date.

Ch Insp Lindsay Tulloch said: "We are dedicated to disrupting the supply of drugs bound for Shetland communities."