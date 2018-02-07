Three arrests over Shetland heroin seizure
- 7 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Heroin with an estimated street value of about £20,000 has been seized in Shetland.
Police Scotland said three arrests were made after officers raided a number of homes in Lerwick.
As well as heroin, other Class A and Class B drugs were recovered.
Two men and a woman are expected to appear at Lerwick Sheriff Court next week in connection with the seizures.