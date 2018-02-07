NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Nine-year sentence for drug dealer Anthony Shrimpton

  • 7 February 2018
Anthony Shrimpton Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption Anthony Shrimpton was part of a drugs gang

A drug dealer has been jailed for nine years and eight months after police seized more than £200,000 of cocaine and cannabis.

Anthony Shrimpton, 39, was caught following a police operation in Aberdeen and Tarland in 2016 and 2017.

Shrimpton - who was part of a drugs gang - was found guilty following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

It was his third serious drugs conviction. He had been freed from a previous sentence in October 2015.

