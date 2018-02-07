Nine-year sentence for drug dealer Anthony Shrimpton
- 7 February 2018
A drug dealer has been jailed for nine years and eight months after police seized more than £200,000 of cocaine and cannabis.
Anthony Shrimpton, 39, was caught following a police operation in Aberdeen and Tarland in 2016 and 2017.
Shrimpton - who was part of a drugs gang - was found guilty following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.
It was his third serious drugs conviction. He had been freed from a previous sentence in October 2015.