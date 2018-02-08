Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Brian McKandie was found dead in 2016

The brother of a 67-year-old man found dead in Aberdeenshire has told a murder trial he was initially informed it was not being treated as suspicious.

Brian McKandie was found dead at his cottage at Badenscoth, near Rothienorman, in March 2016.

Steven Sidebottom, 24, denies murder and robbery at the High Court in Aberdeen.

William McKandie said he was on holiday in Australia when he was told his brother was dead.

The 77-year old said: "I just arranged to get back home to see to his burial."

He told the court it was only on his return he was told it was now a murder inquiry.

Mr Sidebottom is alleged to have struck Mr McKandie with an unidentified implement, murdered him and robbed him of money.

The trial got under way on Wednesday and Mr McKandie was the case's first witness on Thursday.

The trial, before Lord Arthurson, is expected to last about three weeks.