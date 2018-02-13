Report on alleged puppy farm received by Crown Office
- 13 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A report has now been received by the Crown Office after dozens of dogs and puppies were seized at an alleged Aberdeenshire puppy farm last year.
Scottish SPCA officers carried out an operation near Fyvie in November.
The Crown Office said a report had now been received.
A spokesman said it was now under consideration.