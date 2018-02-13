NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Report on alleged puppy farm received by Crown Office

  • 13 February 2018

A report has now been received by the Crown Office after dozens of dogs and puppies were seized at an alleged Aberdeenshire puppy farm last year.

Scottish SPCA officers carried out an operation near Fyvie in November.

The Crown Office said a report had now been received.

A spokesman said it was now under consideration.

