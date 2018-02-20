Image copyright JASPERIMAGE

A man has appeared in court after a digger crashed into a building in Buckie.

The crash happened in Land Street at about 05:00 on Sunday. No-one was injured.

Gregor Durno, 30, of Buckie, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court to face various Road Traffic Act charges, as well as charges under the Firearms Act and Animal Health and Welfare Act.

He made no plea and was released on bail.