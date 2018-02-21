NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Aberdeen council tax set for 3% rise

  • 21 February 2018
Aberdeen City Council

Council tax could rise in Aberdeen for the first time in 11 years.

The city council's ruling administration - a Labour, Conservative and independent coalition - is proposing a 3% increase.

It would raise £3m in the local authority's annual budget. The proposals will be debated next month.

MSPs voted in 2016 to end a council tax freeze.

