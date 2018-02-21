Three arrested after thousands taken in robbery in Aberdeen
- 21 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three people have been arrested after thousands of pounds was taken in a robbery in Aberdeen.
Officers were called to Screwfix at Girdleness Road in the Torry area on Tuesday evening.
Police Scotland said a 27-year-old woman and two men aged 29 and 31 had been arrested in connection with the assault and robbery.
The force said the investigation was ongoing and appealed for witnesses.